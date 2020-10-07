Dorothy "Dottie" S. (nee Resuta) Basti
Toms River - Dorothy "Dottie" S. Basti (nee Resuta), 67, of Toms River, NJ and formerly of Lebanon, PA passed away on October 6, 2020 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Born in Hazleton, PA, Dottie was raised in Lebanon where she graduated from Lebanon High School in 1971. She resided in Toms River, NJ for the last 20 years with her husband, Martin. Mass of Christian will be celebrated on Monday, October 12th at 11am in the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Hershey. Visitation will be from 4-6pm on Sunday, October 11th in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory in Hershey. Share condolences and read full obituary at www.hooverfuneralhome.com