Dorothy S. Johnson

Dorothy S. Johnson Obituary
Dorothy S. Johnson

Lemoyne - Dorothy S. Johnson, 96, of Lemoyne, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle in Mechanicsburg. She was the wife of the late Stanley C. Johnson. Born in Shamokin, PA on January 10, 1924, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Frank and Cora (Kerschner) Sheary. She was a Cadet Corps nurse during World War II and then worked as a registered nurse for the Lebanon VA Medical Center. She is survived by a son, Christopher S. Johnson.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be made to your local library. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 11 to May 17, 2020
