Melanie B Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
3225 Main St
Conestoga, PA 17516
(717) 872-1779
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Community Church
163 W. Frederick Street
Millersville, PA
Millersville - Dorsey G. Bingaman, 84, passed away Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019. Born in Stricklerstown, Lebanon County on January 20, 1935 he was the son of the late Paul and Sarah Foulk Bingaman. He was the husband of Helen Y. Newcomer Bingaman who survives.

Dorsey was a heavy equipment operator and tractor trailer truck driver for many years. He retired from the Lancaster County Waste Management Company. He served in the U.S. Navy during Korea.

Surviving besides his wife Helen is his son, Derrick G. Bingaman of Collegeville and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Bingaman and sisters, Margaret Kauffman and Eleanor Hartranft.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorsey's funeral services on Saturday March 2, 2019 from the Grace Community Church, 163 W. Frederick Street, Millersville. Friends will be received at the church from 10-11AM on Saturday. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or visit www.thegundelchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, Conestoga, PA.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019
