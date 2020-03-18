Services
Douglas E. Messenger

Douglas E. Messenger Obituary
Douglas E. Messenger

Palmyra - Douglas E. Messenger, 53, of Palmyra, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Hershey, he was the son of Jack G. Messenger, II and Barbara (Buckwalter) Bell, wife of John M. Bell.

Doug was a colorful man, literally and figuratively, with an outspoken personality. He was a skilled tradesman who worked as a plumber for 20+ years. Doug's favorite things to do were ride his Harley and take trips to the beach, specifically OCMD. Above all, Ryan was the light of his life, and he was proud to call him his son.

He is also survived by his first son Jeffery Kuhn, second son Ryan and mother Natalie, seven siblings: Patrick Fitzgibbons, Stasia Miller, Travis Messenger, Amber Neidlinger, Scott Bell, Lori Bell, step daughter Stephanie Skelly, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PA s, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camphill, PA 17011 or www.PAWoundedWarriors.org/donate.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
