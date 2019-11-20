|
|
E. Edward Thompson, 90, of Myerstown, passed away November 11, 2019 at home. Born Sept. 24, 1929, in Mount Union, he was a son of the late Arthur B. Thompson, Sr. and Mary McCracken Thompson.
He served in the USS Valley Forge in the Korean War for 4 years. He graduated from Mansfield University with a degree in Music Education and Hofstra University with a Master's Degree in Education. Edward was an avid golfer and a wonderful husband and soulmate.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Doris; sons, Keith, Kevin and spouse Jennifer, Dean and spouse Betty; grandchildren, Rebecca, David, Abigail, Keri, Reese and Colin; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David; brothers, Maxwell, William, Clinton, and Calvin.
A memorial service will be held Sunday Nov. 24, 2019, 2PM at StoneRidge Retirement Village with a visitation starting 1:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the StoneRidge Benevolent Fund, 440 E. Lincoln Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019