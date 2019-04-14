Services
Lebanon - Earl H. Douple, 88, of Lebanon, passed away in Spang Crest Manor, Lebanon on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was the husband of Margie B. Brough Douple to whom he was married to for 49 years. He was born in Lebanon on October 15, 1930, a son of the late Edward H. and Christine L. Shay Douple. Earl was employed for 33 years at Lebanon Valley Offset, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lebanon; Neversink Fire Co.; Friendship Fire Co.; Goodwill Fire Co.; Independent Fire Co. and the Rescue Fire Co. He also was a former member of the Hershey Chocolatier Drum and Bugle Corps; an avid golfer and enjoyed following NASCAR. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Earl H. Douple, Jr. and wife Christine of The Plains, VA; Thomas E. Douple and wife Anita of McMahan, TX; daughter, Bonnie L. Nelson and husband Rock of Lebanon; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Edward Douple and sister, Shirley Ann Douple. Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Lebanon Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
