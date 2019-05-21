|
Earl Hurst Hoover
Bethel - Earl Hurst Hoover, 71 of Bethel, passed away in the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born in Lititz, Lancaster County on July 22, 1947, a son of Lydia B. (Hurst) Hoover and the late Ivan H. Hoover. He was the husband of Luella (High) Hoover sharing 50 years of marriage. Mr. Hoover was a Dairy Farmer and also was employed by Binkley and Hurst in the Parts Dept. He was a member of the Bethel Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are children, Sharon Horst and husband Edward of Womelsdorf; Brenda Horning and husband Jason of Myerstown; Lois Martin and husband Wilmer of Colby, WI; Vernon Hoover and wife Gladys of Bethel; Lorrene Brubacker and husband Glenn of Athens, WI; Lorne Hoover and wife Marilyn of Richland; 44 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren siblings: Raymond Hoover and wife Ruth of Lititz; Rachel Martin and husband Irvin of Shippensburg; Etta Wise and husband Walter of Womelsdorf; Lamar Hoover and wife Julia of Stevens; Ernest Hoover and wife Louise of Manheim; Lorraine Martin and Husband Stanley Martin of Lititz. Earl was preceded in death by his father and brother, Paul H. Hoover. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9:30 am in Bethel Mennonite Church, 231 School Road, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Wednesday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. KINDLY OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 21, 2019