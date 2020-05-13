Services
Earl L. Nicholas Sr.

Lebanon - Earl L. Nicholas, Sr., 90, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Anna Mease Nicholas. He was born in Lebanon on July 6, 1929, a son of the late Samuel Jacob and Ada Steffe Nicholas. Earl was employed for 25 years as a LPN at Lebanon Valley General Hospital and also worked at Quaker Alloy. He served in the US Army during the Korean War ands a member of the Lebanon VFW, Post 23. He is survived by children, Earl Nicholas, Jr.; Brenda Clark; Wendy Worrilow and husband William; Karen Werner and husband Dale all of Lebanon; seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Caroline Artz of Jonestown; Gerry Diamond of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by brothers, William, Robert, Kenneth and Larry Nicholas; sister, Shirley Nicholas. Funeral service will be held privately. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -