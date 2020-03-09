|
Earl L. Shambaugh III
Lebanon - Earl L. Shambaugh, III, 75, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cedar Haven. He was born on Thursday, February 1, 1945 to the late Earl L. Shambaugh, Jr. and Elizabeth Jane Shambaugh nee Gingrich in Lebanon. He was a member of Catholic Church of St. Cecilia and was a veteran of the Navy. Earl had formerly been a cashier for WaWa Markets and was a vice president and class president in 1963 for Mainland Regional High School, Linwood, NJ. Surviving are wife Josephine A. "Josie" Shambaugh nee Smetana; brother Gary H. Shambaugh. He was preceded in death by brother Kevin L. Shambaugh. Viewing will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Chapel at Cedar Haven, 590 S. 5th Ave., Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Chapel. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Church of St. Cecilia, 120 E. Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020