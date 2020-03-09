Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Shambaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl L. Shambaugh Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl L. Shambaugh Iii Obituary
Earl L. Shambaugh III

Lebanon - Earl L. Shambaugh, III, 75, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cedar Haven. He was born on Thursday, February 1, 1945 to the late Earl L. Shambaugh, Jr. and Elizabeth Jane Shambaugh nee Gingrich in Lebanon. He was a member of Catholic Church of St. Cecilia and was a veteran of the Navy. Earl had formerly been a cashier for WaWa Markets and was a vice president and class president in 1963 for Mainland Regional High School, Linwood, NJ. Surviving are wife Josephine A. "Josie" Shambaugh nee Smetana; brother Gary H. Shambaugh. He was preceded in death by brother Kevin L. Shambaugh. Viewing will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Chapel at Cedar Haven, 590 S. 5th Ave., Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Chapel. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Church of St. Cecilia, 120 E. Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -