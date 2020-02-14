|
Earl R. Weaver, Sr.
Lebanon - Earl R. Weaver, Sr., 92, of Lebanon died Thursday, February 13, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Erma Miller Weaver with whom he celebrated 74 years of marriage.
Born in Mechanicsburg on July 23, 1927, he came from a family of 15 and was the son of the late Charles H. and Nellie Myers Weaver. He retired from the wrapping department at Hershey Foods Corporation after 42 years of service.
Earl attended Fontana United Christian Church and enjoyed deep sea fishing, hunting, and traveling to Chincoteague Island.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Earl R. Weaver, Jr. and his wife Donna of Lebanon, Jane wife of Vincent Capriotti of Dresden, TN, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a younger sister Blanche Sabastian of Jonestown. He was preceded in death by 13 of his siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home and Crematory, 5 Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020