Earl S. Miller Obituary
Earl S. Miller

Myerstown - Earl S. Miller, 93, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at StoneRidge Poplar Run, Myerstown.

He was the husband of Grace M. (Fittery ) Miller, who died April 30, 2018.

Born in Mt. Aetna, PA on May 22, 1926, Earl was the son of the late Stanton and Mary (Balsbaugh) Miller.

A member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Bethel, he served in the US Army during WWII. Earl was employed as a school teacher at Dauphin County Vocational Technical School. He was also employed as an auto mechanic at Leitzel-Ford.

Earl is survived by a daughter, Linda, wife of Robert Houser, of Bethel; son, Vick, husband of Lillian Miller, of Palmyra; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Miller.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be at the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Swatara Church of the Brethren "Music Department," PO Box 437, Bethel, PA 19507.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
