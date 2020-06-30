Earl W. Shaak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl W. Shaak

Lebanon - Earl W. Shaak, 89, formerly of Palmyra, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Cedar Haven. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Blanset) Shaak who passed away in 2011.

Born in Lebanon on May 27, 1931, he was the son of the late Yingst and Susan (Walmer) Shaak. Earl graduated from Hershey High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Elizabethtown College. He worked as a public accountant, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hershey.

Surviving are his children Karen Caffrey (Robert) of Cleona, Kathy Shaak of Palmyra, David Shaak (Teresa) of Palmyra, and Jennifer Shirk (Greg) of Dover, PA; grandchildren Kristin, Amanda, Aaron, Maggie and Samantha; and great grandchildren Cassie, Callen and Luca.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Rt 422 and Sipe Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved