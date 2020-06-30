Earl W. Shaak
Lebanon - Earl W. Shaak, 89, formerly of Palmyra, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Cedar Haven. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Blanset) Shaak who passed away in 2011.
Born in Lebanon on May 27, 1931, he was the son of the late Yingst and Susan (Walmer) Shaak. Earl graduated from Hershey High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Elizabethtown College. He worked as a public accountant, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hershey.
Surviving are his children Karen Caffrey (Robert) of Cleona, Kathy Shaak of Palmyra, David Shaak (Teresa) of Palmyra, and Jennifer Shirk (Greg) of Dover, PA; grandchildren Kristin, Amanda, Aaron, Maggie and Samantha; and great grandchildren Cassie, Callen and Luca.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Rt 422 and Sipe Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.