|
|
Earla E. Keefer
Jonestown - Earla E. Keefer, 89, of Jonestown, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Campbelltown. She was the wife of the late Russell Keefer.
Born in Tomstown, Union Twp., on October 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Jennie Boltz Binkley. She retired from Verdelli Farms, and she also worked at Penn National Race Course and Fort Indiantown Gap. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Chapel, Green Point.
She is survived by her daughters Marian M. wife of Thomas Bernstein of Jonestown and Charlotte McDonel of Goodyear, AZ; grandsons Damian Thomas Bernstein of Jonestown, Alexander (Nicole) Bernstein of Palmyra and Alan (Leila)McDonel of Goodyear, AZ; sister Ernestine Ney of Carlisle; seven great grandchildren with one on the way; eight great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her six brothers Charles, Cifford, Clyde, Lloyd, Kermit and Kenneth Binkley; sister Earlena Hepler; two grandsons Terry and Michael McDonel, two nephews; and a niece.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A graveside service will follow at the Highspire Cemetery, Highspire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019