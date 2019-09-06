|
|
Eddie C. "Ed" Fisher
Manheim - Eddie C. "Ed" Fisher, 64, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Geraldine Greiner Fisher of Palmyra and the late Charles E. Fisher. Ed graduated from Manheim Central High School class of 1973 and was a carpenter for Weaber Lumber, Lebanon. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and he was a lifetime member of Elstonville Sportsman's Association, Manheim.
Surviving in addition to his mother is a son, Brian Fisher, two granddaughters: Sophia and Jaida Fisher, and two brothers: Barry L. husband of Sandra Fisher of Palmyra and David B. husband of Lisa Fisher of Annville.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ed's memorial service at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Visitation with the family will be immediately following the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home Manheim handled the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019