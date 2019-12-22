|
Edgar Roy Teahl, Jr.
Annville - Edgar Roy Teahl, Jr., 88, of Annville, died Saturday December 21, 2019 at Stoneridge Towne Centre. He was the husband of the late Bernice (Kreamer) Teahl, who passed away in 2017.
Born in Annville on December 22, 1930, he was the son of the late Edgar R., Sr. and Nora M. (Bowman) Teahl. Ed graduated from Annville High School with the class of 1948. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Ed worked as a machine operator at ALCOA for 19 years, Myer Packaging in Palmyra, and was most recently was employed at Reading & Northern Railroad. He was a life member of Union Hose Co., Lebanon County Fireman's Assoc., Annville American Legion, and a member of the Pennsylvania Fireman's Assoc. He was a former private pilot, and traveled to 48 out of the 50 states, missing only Alaska and Hawaii.
Surviving are step-sons Charles V. "Christopher" Liles III, of Etna, CA, Conrad L. "Mike" Liles, husband of Joan, of Annville, William T. Liles, husband of Diane, of San Antonio, TX, and Jon "Rick" Litz, husband of Jo Ellen, of Lebanon; step-grandchildren Lindsey Liles, Jeremy Litz, and Laurie Andrews; step-great grandchildren Spencer Grogan and Ella Andrews; and nephew Timothy Rittle. He was preceded in death by his sister Charlotte Rittle.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors. Procession will form at 11:45 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019