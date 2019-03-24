|
|
Edith C. Kleinfelter
Lebanon - Edith C. Kleinfelter, 85, passed away Friday March 22, 2019. She was the wife of 61 years to the late Lloyd A. Kleinfelter. Edith was born in Lebanon March 30, 1933, the daughter of the late Emory and Annie Collins Rutter. She enjoyed cooking and loved her granddaughters and great grandsons. She is survived by her son Lynn Kleinfelter and his wife Sheila, granddaughters Jennifer and Kaitlin, great grandsons Nickolas and Daniel, 2 sisters and a brother. Edith is preceded by a sister and 2 brothers. A viewing will be held on Wednesday March 27, 2019, at Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St Lebanon, from 10:00-11:00am, followed by a service at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Covenant Greenwood.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019