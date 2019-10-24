Services
Edith G. Huber


1929 - 2019
Edith G. Huber Obituary
Edith G. Huber

Myerstown - Edith G. Huber, 90, of Myerstown, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Rile's Home-Aide Haven, Myerstown. She was the wife of Melvin K. Huber to whom she was married to for 11 years. She was born in Jackson Township, Lebanon County on October 3, 1929, a daughter of the late Levi and Leah Gingrich Weaver. Edith was a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. Surviving in addition to her husband are step children, Lester Huber and wife Janet of Myerstown; Nancy Garman and husband Carl of Manheim; Erma Auker and husband John and Martha Hoover and husband Irvin both of Bethel; Arlene Weaver and husband Robert of Richfield; Aaron Huber and wife Marilyn of Richland; Mary Brubacker and husband Ivan of Shippensburg; Miriam Burkholder and husband Christian; John David High and wife Dianne; Edwin High and wife Lois Ann; Joyce Kolb and husband James; Rhoda Reist and husband Kenneth; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; sister, Mildred Martin of Pine Grove. She was preceded in death by her first husband John David High, step sons, Leonard High and Galen High; sisters, Lydia High, Lavina Weaver, Esther Oberholtzer, Anna Huber and two infant brothers. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9:30 am in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Burial in the Myerstown Mennonite Cemetery. Viewing on Monday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
