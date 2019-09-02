Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Edmund H. "Ed" Lengle


1937 - 2019
Edmund H. "Ed" Lengle Obituary
Edmund H. "Ed" Lengle

Lebanon - Edmund H. "Ed" Lengle, 82, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. He was born on Sunday, January 24, 1937 to the late Norman Lengle and Josephine Lengle nee Krall in Lebanon. He retired from the Navy Depot and was a veteran of the Air Force in Korea. Ed was a 1954 graduate of Lebanon High School and a life member of VFW Post 6076 and American Legion Post 158, Perseverance Fire Company and Friendship Fire Co. Surviving are wife Carol L. Lengle nee Warlow; children Stephen J. spouse of Michelle Lengle, Keith R. spouse of Jennifer Lengle, Diana L. spouse of Kyle Sergott; grandchildren Kasey Felty, Alexander Lengle, Laura Stickler, Samantha Lengle; 5 great grandchildren; sister Joan M. Eckert. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to , 855 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 2, 2019
