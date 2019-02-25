|
Edna Arlene (Martin) High
Lebanon - Edna Arlene (Martin) High, 91, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, at StoneRidge Towne Centre in Myerstown.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Samuel and Frances (Bowman) Martin and was the wife of Christian High, with whom she shared 72 years of marriage.
Edna and her husband were dairy farmers. She enjoyed her family and dedicated her time to raising 6 children and helping on the farm. After retiring from the dairy farm, she also worked at Dutch-Way Farm Market. She was a member of Metzler Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, Edna is survived by 6 children, Janet, wife of Daniel K. Wenger of Denver, Jesse, husband of Brenda (Nolt) High of Ephrata, Brenda, wife of Robert Burkhart of Lititz, Sandra, wife of Ezra Dickens of Palmyra, Jay Stanley, husband of Marilyn (Gingrich) High of Manheim, and Frederick, husband of Sue (Sparrow) High of West Virginia; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Chester, husband of Ruth Ann Martin of Leola, and a sister, Esther, wife of Irvin Weaver of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm at the Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata, where an additional viewing will be held on Thursday, February 28th, from 9 to 10 am. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 am.
Interment will take place in the Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019