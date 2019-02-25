Services
Stradling Funeral Homes Inc
201 Church Ave
Ephrata, PA 17522
(717) 733-2472
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metzler Mennonite Church
515 W. Metzler Road
Ephrata, PA
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Metzler Mennonite Church
515 W. Metzler Road
Ephrata, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Metzler Mennonite Church
515 W. Metzler Road
Ephrata, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna High
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Arlene (Martin) High

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Arlene (Martin) High Obituary
Edna Arlene (Martin) High

Lebanon - Edna Arlene (Martin) High, 91, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, at StoneRidge Towne Centre in Myerstown.

She was born in Lancaster to the late Samuel and Frances (Bowman) Martin and was the wife of Christian High, with whom she shared 72 years of marriage.

Edna and her husband were dairy farmers. She enjoyed her family and dedicated her time to raising 6 children and helping on the farm. After retiring from the dairy farm, she also worked at Dutch-Way Farm Market. She was a member of Metzler Mennonite Church.

In addition to her husband, Edna is survived by 6 children, Janet, wife of Daniel K. Wenger of Denver, Jesse, husband of Brenda (Nolt) High of Ephrata, Brenda, wife of Robert Burkhart of Lititz, Sandra, wife of Ezra Dickens of Palmyra, Jay Stanley, husband of Marilyn (Gingrich) High of Manheim, and Frederick, husband of Sue (Sparrow) High of West Virginia; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Chester, husband of Ruth Ann Martin of Leola, and a sister, Esther, wife of Irvin Weaver of Ephrata.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm at the Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata, where an additional viewing will be held on Thursday, February 28th, from 9 to 10 am. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 am.

Interment will take place in the Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now