Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Shaak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna M. Shaak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna M. Shaak Obituary
Edna M. Shaak

Cornwall - Edna M. Shaak, 100, formerly of Schaefferstown, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Cornwall Manor. She was the wife of the late Leroy R. Shaak who died on April 11, 2001. She was born in Schaefferstown on February 10, 1920, a daughter of the late Jacob and Lizzie Goshert Netzley. Edna was employed at Binner's Associates in Schaefferstown for many years. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Schaefferstown and loved to garden, cook, bake and complete housework. She is survived by a daughter Donna Lehman and husband Steve of Lebanon; several nieces and special friend, Barbara Kreider. She was preceded in death by a sister, Katie Netzley; brothers, George, Samuel, Harry and Jacob Netzley. Edna's funeral service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 278, Schaefferstown, PA 17088. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -