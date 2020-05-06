|
Edna M. Shaak
Cornwall - Edna M. Shaak, 100, formerly of Schaefferstown, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Cornwall Manor. She was the wife of the late Leroy R. Shaak who died on April 11, 2001. She was born in Schaefferstown on February 10, 1920, a daughter of the late Jacob and Lizzie Goshert Netzley. Edna was employed at Binner's Associates in Schaefferstown for many years. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Schaefferstown and loved to garden, cook, bake and complete housework. She is survived by a daughter Donna Lehman and husband Steve of Lebanon; several nieces and special friend, Barbara Kreider. She was preceded in death by a sister, Katie Netzley; brothers, George, Samuel, Harry and Jacob Netzley. Edna's funeral service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 278, Schaefferstown, PA 17088. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
