Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Director & Cremation Services Ltd
890 Isabel Drive
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-4634
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Cornwall United Methodist Church
50 Freeman Dr
Cornwall, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornwall United Methodist Church
50 Freeman Dr
Cornwall, PA
Edna R. Starner


1923 - 2019
Edna R. Starner Obituary
Edna R. Starner

Cornwall - Edna R. Starner, 95, of Cornwall, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Cornwall Manor Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late John J. Starner who passed away May 4, 2001. Edna was born in Miners Village on September 17, 1923, daughter of the late William P. and Georgie Grimes Price.

Edna was a 1941 graduate of Cornwall High School. She was the former owner of Starner Grocery Store. Edna was the longest living member of Cornwall United Methodist Church and member of the local Society of Farm Women. She enjoyed time with her family, reading and crocheting.

Surviving Edna are her daughter Jill Risser of Lebanon, her son Jeffrey, husband of Anna Starner of Lebanon, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, her great great grandson, nieces and nephews. She is the last of her immediate family.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Edna's funeral service on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 AM from Cornwall United Methodist Church, 50 Freeman Dr., Cornwall, PA, with Rev. James Heath and Chaplain Glen Esler officiating. A viewing will be held Monday beginning at 10 AM at the church. Interment will be made in Cornwall Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Edna's memory may be made to Cornwall UMC, PO Box 687, Cornwall, PA 17016.

Arrangements entrusted to Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon. For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
