Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myerstown Mennonite Church
624 N. College Street
Myerstown, PA
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Myerstown Mennonite Church
624 N. College Street
Myerstown, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
Myerstown Mennonite Church
624 N. College Street
Myerstown, PA
Richland - Edna W. Gingrich, 92, formerly of Myerstown, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Richland Christian Home, Richland, PA. She was the wife of the late Elias B. Gingrich who died in 2009. She was born in Churchtown, Lancaster County, on May 8, 1927, a daughter of the late Christian W. and Rebecca B. Weaver Sauder. Edna was a member of the Myerstown Mennonite Church. She is survived by children, Velma Brubaker, wife of the late John of Myerstown; Eugene Gingrich of Lebanon; Elias Gingrich, husband of Beth of Bethel; Merle Gingrich, husband of Pauline of Richland; Linda High, wife of Randall of Myerstown; daughter in law, Debra Gingrich of Bethel; 15 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sisters, Anna Nolt, wife of David of Ephrata; Laura Weaver, wife of Melvin of Ephrata; Dorothy Martin, wife of Irvin of Denver; Arlene Weaver, wife of Edward of New Holland; Minerva Lehman, wife of Jesse of Lebanon; Verna Pruchniewski of Lester, WV; brother, Earl Sauder, husband of Arlene of East Earl. She was preceded in death by a son, Lester Gingrich; sisters, Esther Sensenig and Rebecca Seibel; brother, Christian Sauder and an infant brother. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Myerstown Mennonite Church, 624 N. College Street, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 5 pm to 8 pm and Monday 9 am to 10 am, both at the church. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 12, 2019
