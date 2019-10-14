|
Edward A. Evans
Lebanon - Edward A. Evans, 61, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Jody L. Clay Evans. On July 22nd, they celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary.
Born in Hershey on June 25, 1958, he was the son of the late William F. and Bernice I. Schreckengast Evans. Ed was a truck driver with various trucking companies. He had worked for Hess Trucking, ABF, Watkins, Power Logistics and Budd Trailer. He then retired from Giant, where he was the Dairy Supv. He enjoyed working on cars and tractors. For several years he raced, and then he enjoyed working in the pit crew. Ed was also the Teamsters Union Steward.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Angela L. Evans of Hanover, NH and Amy J. wife of Ronald Weidman of Myerstown and his granddaughter Madison Weidman; brother Eugene husband of Korbi Evans of Campbelltown; sisters Bonnie Evans of Harrisburg and Brenda wife of Jeff Funck of Annville; and sister-in-law Sue Evans of Palmdale.
He was preceded in death by his brother Earl Evans.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will begin at 5:00 p.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania FFA Association, P.O. Box 61663, Harrisburg, PA 17106.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019