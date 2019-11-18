|
Edward B. "Eazy Ed" Becker
Myerstown - Edward B. "Eazy Ed" Becker, 82, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was the husband of Jonell E. (Smith) Becker.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on September 6, 1937, he was the son of the late Leonard and Sophie (Grzymkoski) Becker.
A graduate of Ridley High School, Folsom, PA, Ed spent the majority of his career working for ARCO pipeline. Later in life he moved to Myerstown to start Becker's Bar. He was well known around Myerstown as Eazy Ed and eventually changed the name of the bar to Eazy Ed's.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Jonell; children, Philip, Michele, Edward, and John; the mother of his children, Bernice; and brothers, Leonard and Charles.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019