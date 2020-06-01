Edward F. BernardoPonte Vedra Beach, FL - Edward F. Bernardo, 86, formerly of Annville and Palmyra, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Gardens, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He was the husband of Palm Candori Bernardo with whom he celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this past May 12th.Born in Lebanon on March 7, 1934, he was the son of the late Dominic and Nellie Frattaroli Bernardo. He retired as a Labor Foreman at Bethlehem Mines, Annville and also worked part-time at Triangle Car Wash, Lebanon.Ed served in the US Army and was a 1951 graduate of Annville High School. He was a member of St. Paul The Apostle Church, Annville, the Lebanon Country Club, and the Annville American Legion Post 559.Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Deborah Bernardo-Browne wife of Thomas J. Browne of Ponte Vedra, FL, two sisters, Bonnie Rieker of Lebanon, Mary Willman of Annville, In-laws, Doris Bernardo of New Cumberland, Joan Bernardo of Annville, and Mari husband of Tina Candori of Palmyra.Services will be held at the convenience of the family with inurnment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Family address is: 3 Spy Glass Lane, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082.Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of the arrangements.