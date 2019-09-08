|
Edward F. "Ed" Emerich
Cornwall - Edward F. "Ed" Emerich, 91, of Cornwall, passed away on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Cornwall Manor. He was the husband of Carolyn L. (Lebo) Emerich, with whom he celebrated 65 years in marriage.
Ed, or "Mr. Tasty" as he was known to so many, was born in Lebanon on December 19, 1927 to the late Frank and Matilda (Schucker) Emerich. He was a 1946 graduate of Lebanon High School and had attended Lebanon Valley College. He was an Army Veteran of WWII. He had worked in management for Tastycake and was the first salesman with his route in the area. After his retirement he became a Deputy Sherriff of Lebanon County. Ed was a member of St. Mark's UCC in Lebanon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, playing games and cards, and telling stories.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Edward B. Emerich and his wife Susan of Lebanon, Lori Wida of Lambertsville, NJ, Kristy and her husband Danilo Abella of Lebanon, Andrea and her husband Edward Stone of Lebanon, ten grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Schneck.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12PM from St. Mark's United Church of Christ, 426 N. 8th Street, Lebanon. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be a visitation with the family from 10AM until 12PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his church, please be sure to note "Music Fund" in the memo line, or to a .
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019