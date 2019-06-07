Services
Edward J. "Eddie" Kerkeslager


Edward J. "Eddie" Kerkeslager


1954 - 2019
Edward J. "Eddie" Kerkeslager

Lebanon - Edward J. "Eddie" Kerkeslager, 64, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Cedar Haven. He was born on Monday, August 30, 1954 to the late Richard J. Kerkeslager and Genevieve Kerkeslager nee Hopkins in Lebanon. He was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and worked for Henry Moulding Company. Eddie enjoyed helping his father work on machinery. Surviving are aunts and uncles. Services will be on at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to . For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 7, 2019
