Edward J. Werth
Lebanon - Edward J. Werth, 90, passed away at home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Ed was the husband of Jacqueline H. Werth (Fortna). They would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on August 5th. Born in Lebanon, PA on June 27, 1929, Ed was the son of Augustine and Elizabeth (Trainor) Werth. Mr. Werth graduated from Lebanon Catholic in 1947 and was employed by Sterling Drug in Myerstown where he retired as maintenance supervisor after 45 years of service. Ed's coaching career extended for 65 years. He coached Friendship Baseball (which he started) and Friendship Basketball from 1954 - 1972, St. Mary's CYO Basketball from 1972 - 1989, and Lebanon Catholic Girls Basketball from 1989 - 2019. During that 65-year span, he accumulated 1,172 wins. Ed was inducted into the Lebanon Catholic Hall of Fame as an individual and as a coach of the 1992 and 1995 State Championship teams. He was also inducted into the Lebanon Valley Hall of Fame. As a senior on Lebanon Catholic basketball team, he led the Central Penn Catholic League in scoring. Ed enjoyed traveling with Jackie and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially family vacations at the beach for the last 56 years. He especially loved attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events. Ed was an ardent fan of the Oakland A's, Notre Dame, Philadelphia 76ers and Eagles. Closest to his heart was Lebanon Catholic Girls Basketball. Surviving, in addition to his wife Jacqueline, are his children: James Werth and wife Jackie, York PA, Patti wife of Lonnie Hower, Myerstown, David Werth and wife Sandy, Harleysville PA; six grandchildren: Sara Fulmer, Nathan Werth (wife Lacey), Becky Kleinfelter (husband Corey), Katie Grafton (husband Josh), Karley Bradford (husband Joseph) and Daniel Werth; and six great grandchildren: Gage, Vera, Miley, Mya, Ashlynn and Joey; and a brother, Robert. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph.
Friends are invited to attend Ed's viewing Friday evening from 6-8pm at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street in Lebanon and at St. Mary's Church on Saturday, August 3rd from 11am-12pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Ed's memory to: Lebanon Catholic School, 1400 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 31, 2019