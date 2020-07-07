Edward M. Duffy
Annville - Edward M. Duffy, 76, of Annville died Monday, July 6, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Mary Agnes Allwein Duffy with whom he would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this October.
Born in Lebanon on February 3, 1944, he was the son of the late Michael D. and Hester I. Becker Duffy. He was employed as a printer at various printing companies including Lebanon Valley Offset, Annville and Hennigan Company, Covington, KY. He was the manager of Sport Tech Fitness at Royal Oaks and the caretaker of Mt. Annville Cemetery.
Ed was a 1962 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School and a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Annville and the Annville American Legion Post 559. A car enthusiast, he was a member of the Corvette Club of America, Skyline Drive Corvette Club, and Lancaster County Corvette Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son Scott E. Duffy of Annville, two daughters Trishia L. wife of Philip Bomgardner of Myerstown and Jennifer A. Duffy wife of Mike Albon of Herndon, four grandchildren Zachery E. Doughtery, Holden J. Dougherty, Victoria G. Duffy, and Madeline F. Leitzel. He was preceded in death by a sister Marilyn Scheer.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Inurnment will be in Mt. Annville Cemetery with Military Honors. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10-11 AM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.