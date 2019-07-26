|
Edward "Ed" Underkoffler
Annville - Edward "Ed" Underkoffler, 66, of Annville, passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at his residence.
Ed was born in Lebanon on December 31, 1952 to the late Harold and Marguerite (Demmy) Underkoffler. Ed was a 1970 Lebanon High School graduate. He was an ultrasound technician for York Hospital and more recently Pinnacle Health.
He is survived by his wife and two sons.
Services are private.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 26, 2019