Edwin Rene Rodriguez Obituary
Edwin Rene Rodriguez

Lebanon - Edwin Rene Rodriguez, 69, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Sonia Esther Rodriguez. Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on February 21, 1951, Edwin was a son of the late Miguel and Gloria (Albino) Rodriguez. Edwin is survived by four daughters - Jeanette Torres, wife of Richard, Janice Justiniano, wife of Juan, Jennifer L. Rodriguez, and Crystal M. Rodriguez; son-in-law, Yahottiea Travis "Tony"; nine grandchildren - Destiny J. Torres, Kelsey B. Travis, Aaliyah E. Torres, Hannah R. Travis, Brayden S. Travis, Adam M. Moyer, Anthony P. Travis, Joshua R. Justiniano, and Jayson R. Justiniano; a sister, Maria Simonton, wife of Jake; three nieces; one nephew; four grandnieces and two grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Rodriguez and his grandson, Tyler Anthony Travis.

Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -