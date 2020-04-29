Services
Mechanicsburg, PA - Eileen M. Wolfe, age 85, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at West Shore Hospital. Born May 4, 1934 in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late August and Mary (Bergan) Zula.

Eileen was a graduate of Pottsville Nativity BVM High School and went on to work at both the former Olmstead Air Force Base and former Ships Parts Control Center prior to her retirement. She is best remembered for her love of her family and having had many cats throughout her life. She enjoyed volunteering at various animal rescue organizations including PAWS in Camp Hill, Compassionate Hearts in Mechanicsburg, and the Helen O. Krause Animal Foundation in Dillsburg.

Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Mark W. Wolfe; her daughter, Wendy Wolfe Brown, her son-in-law, Howard K. Brown, Jr.; and her three grandsons, Noah, Eli, and Zane Brown. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Zula and Elizabeth Iovino.

Due to pandemic considerations, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced to family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Nobody's Cats Foundation, 3909 Hartzdale Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
