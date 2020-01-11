|
Elaine A.M. Burkholder
Lancaster - Elaine A.M. Burkholder, 78, of Lancaster, entered into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her loving family at Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy, PA. She was the wife of Melvin M. Burkholder and celebrated their 60 years of marriage together on August 1, 2019.
Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. Fink and Helen S.L. (Hamsher) Fink.
Elaine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games and regular breakfast and lunches with her high school classmates.
Surviving in addition to her husband are five children: David P. married to Connie (Becker) Burkholder, Brownstown, Michael L. married to Dawn (Stoltzfus) Burkholder, New Holland, John M. married to Shelly (Cardina) Burkholder, Leola, Deborah L. married to Stephen Erb, Akron, and Lisa M. married to Robert Boyd, Lancaster. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her brother, LeRoy C. Fink.
The family will receive friends at LCBC Ephrata Campus, 6 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 and on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the church from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private in Martindale Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020