Elaine C. Lehman
Palmyra - Elaine C. Lehman, 83, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home.
Born May 2, 1936 in Winona, Minnesota, she was a daughter of the late Stan and Constance (Mason) Pawelek and widow of Robert Allen "Bob" Lehman since June 2013.
She was artistic, loved nature, and authored three books.
Elaine will always be loved and remembered by her three daughters, two granddaughters, and one brother.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019