Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Elaine C. Meyer

Myerstown - Elaine C. Meyer, 79, died March 27, 2019, at her home.

She was the wife of Robert A. Meyer, Sr. They celebrated their 44th anniversary on February 22, 2019.

Born in Mt. Aetna on January 11, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Helen (Nassinger) and Wilson Kurtz.

Elaine was a 1957 graduate of Schaefferstown High School. She was a school bus driver for Brightbill and also worked at Plain & Fancy Kitchen for many years.

In addition to her husband, Elaine is survived by sons, Brian Krall, Steve "Arch" Krall, husband of Shana; step daughter, Sandra Dee, wife of Jeff Bailey; step son, Robert A. Meyer, Jr.; grandchildren, John Krall, Adam "Bud" Krall husband of Amanda, Emily Krall, Anthony Krall husband of Amy Jo, Tanya Shirey wife of Chris, Haley Krall, Robert A. Meyer, III, Kayla Strobel, Brenda Smith, & Amanda Smith; great grandchildren, Bria & Addelynn Shirey, Nora, Pierce, Caiden, Chase & Dalton Krall & Elijah Mejias; sister, Kathryn Leib; brother, Harold Kurtz.

She was preceded in death by son, Jeff "Chops" Krall; daughter, Wendy Lee Meyer-Frescatore; and sister, Rita Yienst.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Schaefferstown Cemetery.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
