Elaine E. Wolfe
Lebanon - Elaine E. Wolfe, 75, of Beverly Heights Lebanon passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at her home surround by her loving family. She was the wife of John I. Wolfe, Sr. of Beverly Heights Lebanon. They would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in August.
Born in Jonestown, on August 26, 1943 she was the daughter of the late Warren B. and Elsie S. (Mohn) Wenger, Sr. She graduated from Northern Lebanon High School with the class of 1961. Elaine enjoyed going to the beach, seeing different lighthouses along the coast, watching dolphins swim at the aquarium's, playing Bingo and most of all she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons Steven E. husband of Kathleen Wolfe of Lebanon, Corey A. husband of Kimberly Wolfe of Lebanon; daughters Shirley E. wife of Dave Warner of Jonestown, Lisa L. Wolfe wife of Mark Light of Jonestown, Jolene M. Wolfe and her companion Ronald Parker, Jr. of Jonestown and Pamela D. Wolfe of Lebanon; grandchildren Heather Hosper, David Warner, Joshua Warner, Brandon Wolfe, Samantha Reichert, Emily Wolfe, Donovan Wolfe, Johnna Wolfe, Marissa Parker and Jaylynn Zipp; six great grandchildren; brother Warren Wenger of Jonestown; sisters Arlene wife of Conrad Horn of Lebanon, Nancy wife of Harry Merkey of Jonestown. She was preceded in death by a son John I. Wolfe, Jr., grandson Ronald Parker III and a sister Shirley Wenger
Funeral service will be held on Saturday July 20, at 11:00 am from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown, Interment will be at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown. A viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Lebanon County Humane Society, 150 N Ramona Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 16, 2019