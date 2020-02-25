|
|
Elaine L. Shearer
Jonestown - Elaine L. Shearer, 84, of Jonestown, died on Monday, February 24, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Sunday, December 15, 1935 to the late Harry Whitman and Gertrude Whitman nee Heinbach in Lebanon. She was a member of West Pike Baptist Church and enjoyed crafts, gardening and reading. Surviving are husband Woodrow H. Shearer; children Nicholas Resanovich and spouse Terry, Sandra Smith, John Shearer and spouse Pat, Tammy Mauser and spouse Clarence, Kellie Guise and spouse Steve, Craig Shearer, Diane "Deedee" Dohner; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sisters June Hollinger, Trudy Firestone; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Rt. 72 North, Lebanon. Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave. Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020