Newmanstown - Elaine R. Shanfelder, 87, of Newmanstown, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Stoneridge Poplar Run, Myerstown. She was born in Newmanstown on January 13, 1933, a daughter of the late Guy J. and Catherine M. Davis Shanfelder. Elaine was employed at VF Corporation in Reading and retired from Wernersville State Hospital. She was a graduate of Newmanstown High School and Reading Business Institute. She was a member of Elias United Church of Christ in Newmanstown. Elaine was active with the Republican Party and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by a brother, Jon Shanfelder of Myerstown; nieces, Dana Remlinger, Dyan Risser, Dori Shifflett and nephew, Guy Shanfelder; three great nieces and three great nephews. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elias UCC, P. O. Box 265, Newmanstown, PA 17073. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
