Eleanor J. Yiengst
Fredericksburg - Eleanor J. Yiengst, 81, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Spang Crest Manor. She was the wife of the late William F. Yiengst, Sr.
Born in Lebanon on July 9, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Parke and Elizabeth Donmoyer Bailor. For 28 years she had worked at Verl's Salads in Fredericksburg. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Fredericksburg. Eleanor enjoyed the Phillies, NASCAR and Martin Truax, bird watching and especially her flowers.
She is survived by her sons Terry W. Yiengst of Lebanon, Timothy S. and his wife Jodi Yiengst of Annville and William "Butch" Yiengst, Jr. of Lebanon; daughters Connie A. Hartman of Jonestown and Cindy Jo wife of Douglas Kreiser of Jonestown; brothers Thomas Bailor of Lebanon, Paul Bailor of Missouri and Ronald Bailor of Lebanon; sisters Barbara Tobias of Mays Landing, NJ and Linda Smith of Lebanon; grandchildren George Hartman, William Yiengst and Cole Yiengst; and one great granddaughter Neketa Hartman.
She was preceded in death by her brother Parke Bailor, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to her church @ P.O. Box 87, Fredericksburg, PA 17026.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 26, 2019