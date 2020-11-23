Eleanor M. Lazorcik
Lebanon - Eleanor M. Lazorcik, 95, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Stephen M. Lazorcik. Born in Lebanon, PA on January 27, 1925, Eleanor was a daughter of the late Samuel and Caroline (Izzone) Matarazzi. She was a member of the Church of St. Cecilia. She worked for the former Di Ann Sewing Company and also as a housekeeper for the former St. Gregory's the Great and St. Cecilia's Church. She enjoyed gardening, plants, baking, and volunteering at numerous church functions.
Eleanor is survived by three children, Ann Diehl, wife of Jim, Stephen Lazorcik, husband of Doreen, and Michael Lazorcik, husband of Jody; six grandchildren, Kathleen, Shelley, Gregory, Jeffrey, Stephanie, and Jill; five great grandchildren, Domenick, Gabriella, Giuseppe, Kyle, and Hannah; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27th at St. Cecilia's Church, 120 E. Lehman St., Lebanon. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing will be held prior to Mass from 10-11 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's name may be made to St. Cecilia's Church at the above address.