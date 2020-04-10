|
Eleanor M. Milovich
Myerstown - Eleanor Morovchek Milovich, 100, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Centre in Myerstown, PA. She was the wife of the late George Milovich. Eleanor was born in Lickdale on April 10, 1919 to the late Martin and Barbara Morovchek.
She is survived by son, Edwin Milovich (Brenda) and daughter, Cynthia Kercher (Edwin) and many nieces and nephews.
Eleanor worked at Fort Indiantown Gap during WWII, Luxberg's, Sunset Retail Store, and the Lebanon Veteran's Hospital.
She was a member of Kochenderfer's UMC. Eleanor was an avid gardener, enjoyed cooking, and loved spending time with family and friends. Her greatest joys were memories of the "Farm" and Sunday hikes on the Appalachian trail behind Fort Indiantown Gap.
Eleanor was preceded in death by brothers: Martin, Stephen, Michael, and Martin; sisters: Anna, Mary, Kathleen, Theresa, Eva, Agnes, Barbara, and Betty.
Grose Funeral Home Inc. is in care of arrangements.
Interment will be private at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
Eleanor's gentle spirit touched many and any memorial contributions can be made to Kochenderfer's UMC, 1105 Kochenderfer Road, Lebanon, Pa 17046, or to Stoneridge Towne Center, 7 West Park Avenue, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020