Eleanor S. Shiner
1931 - 2020
Eleanor S. Shiner

Harrisburg - Eleanor S. Shiner, 89, of Harrisburg, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living at Harrisburg. She was born on Tuesday, January 6, 1931 to the late Louis Stellar and Anna Stellar nee Mikula in Lebanon. She worked at Hershey Foods and enjoyed cleaning and housework. Surviving are daughter Elainea M. Speelman and spouse David; brother Frank Stellar; sisters Margaret Martel and Josephine Pajski. She was preceded in death by husband Carl F. Shiner; son Kregg Shiner; siblings Anna Powell, Hilda Stellar, Mary Basselgia, Agnes Pushnik, Rose Stellar, Joseph Stellar. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Church of St. Cecilia, 120 E. Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
DEC
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
