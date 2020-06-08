Elias Beltran Vizcaino Mejias
Elias Beltran Vizcaino Mejias

Elias Beltran Vizcaino Mejias, 80, formerly of Lebanon, went home to be with his Lord & Savior, Tuesday May 26, 2020 at his residence in Elizabethtown. He was the loving husband of Carmen Victoria Perez Becerra, and they celebrated 57 years of marriage in December. Born in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela he was the son of the late Guillermo Abad Vizcaino and the late Juana de la Cruz Mejias. Elias received his Bachelor of education in foreign languages and also a master of education and was a professor of education at a high school in Venezuela. He and his wife attended to Iglesia de Dios La Luz del Mundo in Lebanon, PA. His hobbies included reading the bible, writing, painting, gardening and swimming.

Surviving in addition to his wife Carmen are five sons, Elias Josue Vizcaino Perez, Isrrael Moises Vizcaino Perez, William Beltran Vizcaino Perez, Emmanuel Jose Vizcaino Perez, and Johnny Gomez; and four daughters, Zulayme Ramona Vizcaino, Magbis Elizabeth Vizcaino Perez, Nhunky Jennifer Vizcaino Perez, Mayerlin Gomez; 31 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Elias's memorial service at Iglesia de Dios La Luz del Mundo, 180 Rocherty Road Lebanon PA 17042, on June, 20 2020 at 2:00 pm. Interment in Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery will be private. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

