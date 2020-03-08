|
Elias V. Scantzos
Lebanon - Elias V. Scantzos, 88 of Lebanon, Passed away in Hershey Medical Center on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in the village of Delvinaki, Greece on August 4, 1931, a son of the late Vassilios and Kalliope(Kyokas) Scantzos. Elias was the husband of Freda (Siozos) Scantzos for 62 years. Mr. Scantzos was the owner of the Palace Restaurant in Lebanon and Executive Steward at Hotel Hershey. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Camp Hill. He loved to spend time with his family, children and grandchildren, Passion for fine foods, good cooking and preparing food for all. He was a loving family man, family first, kind and generous. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: William E. Scantzos of Lebanon and Linda K. Breit of Manheim; grandchildren: Elena and Evan Scantzos; Julia and Peter Breit; brother: Demetrios, husband of Harriet Scantzos, Clarks Summit; niece: Marion Robitzer and nephew: Lazarus Scantzos. Funeral services will on Tuesday at 11:30 am in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc, 508 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA 17046 where a viewing will be held for 10:00 am to the time of service. Interment will be made in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1000 Yverdon Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020