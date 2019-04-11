|
Elizabeth E. Grant
Lebanon - Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Eschelman Grant, age 91, passed peacefully to heaven from her earthly home on Hill Church Road in Lebanon Pa on April 8, 2019. Betsy was born in Birdsboro, Pa. on July 7, 1927 to H. Heister & Della (Lacy) Eschelman. She graduated from Birdsboro High School in 1945 and went on to graduate with a B.S. in biology from Ursinus College, where she remained to teach before working in the chemical laboratories of Firestone.
On December 16, 1950 she married Harry Emerson Grant, Jr. and together they made a loving and formidable team. They had 4 children before moving to Lebanon Pa. in 1962. In 1963, she helped her husband build their life long residence on Hill Church Rd. In the years after she worked as a substitute teacher in the Annville, Palmyra, and Cedar Crest schools systems. Together they were active members of Hill Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School, singing in the church choir and serving on the church council. They were very active in the GMC RV Motorhome community, Hershey Region antique auto club, while building a thriving State Farm Insurance business. In retirement they spent part of the year in their RV at Disney World, where Betsy worked as a hostess part-time at the Trails End Restaurant in Fort Wilderness, before Harry passed away in 2006.
Betsy was known for her tasty nut-bread and legendary Shoofly pie. She had a bit of a sweet-tooth which probably served to make her pies even better. She liked to watch Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, solve crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and knit baby caps for WIC.
Betsy always carried herself with the grace and charm of a lady from an elegant and by-gone era. She always welcomed people with kindness and hospitality and was best known for her love of God and family.
Betsy is preceded to heaven by her beloved husband Harry and daughter Rebecca (Becky) Just. She is survived by her brother Robert Lacy Eschelman, daughters Susan Mauldin, Marjorie Coughlan and son Harry Grant III. In life she was also blessed with 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Hill Lutheran Church, 998 N. Mill St., Cleona, Pa 17046 on Saturday April 20, at 11:00. Visitation from 10:00 - 11:00. Internment will follow at Hill Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hill Lutheran Church.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019