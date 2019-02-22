Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
Annville - Elizabeth I. (Maurer) Rhine, 95, of Annville died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Countryside Christian Community, North Annville Twp. She was the wife of the late Allen G. Rhine who died in 2018 and her first husband Harold W. Maurer, Jr. who died in 1969.

Born in Annville on December 4, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Arthur F. and Effie S. Houser Rice. In her earlier years, one of her first jobs was a clerk/secretary for Fink's Bakery, Annville, and in the early 50's served as choir director at Palm Lutheran Church, Palmyra, then worked 13 years as a bookkeeper at H. & H. Tack Shop in Annville, and for 35 years served as the choir director for St. Mark Lutheran Church, Annville.

Betty is one of the last surviving members of the Annville High School class of 1941, a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Lutheran Church Women, and she and her husband were in charge of the ladies quilting group. She was a member of the Annville Senior Citizens, Snitz Creek Dance Club, Palmyra Breakfast Bowling League, Annville Cleona Alumni Association, and the Annville Union Hose Fire Company Auxiliary. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an avid traveler.

Surviving is a son Edward A. Maurer of Lebanon, a daughter Julie A. Maurer of Cleona, a grandson Paul and wife Michelle Maurer, two great grandchildren Ava and Zachery Maurer, and was the last of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her brothers and their wives, George (Miriam), Earl (Kathryn), Arthur (Hattie), and Freeman (Lorraine), and a sister Margaret Krugh (John).

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10-11 Am prior to the service. Contributions may be made to her Church, 200 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003 in her memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019
