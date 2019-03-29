|
Elizabeth J. McCurdy
Lebanon - Elizabeth Jean McCurdy, 70, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ronald McCurdy.
Born in Somerset, PA on July 12, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Sara Wike Howell.
She is survived by her daughter Ronda McCurdy; son Steven McCurdy and his wife Kerrsia; son Wesley McCurdy and his wife Fallon; son Justin McCurdy and his wife Heather; grandson Shawn Boyer and his husband Travis; seven grandchildren; brothers John Howell and Jim Howell; sisters Mary Thir, Naomi Greeninger, Martha Bicksler, Ruth Showers and Becky Diffenderfer.
She was preceded in death by her brother Ernie Howell.
For over 25 years, she was a manager for Burger King. Elizabeth was a member of River of Life Church of God. She enjoyed baking, sewing and reading.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 12 noon at the River of Life Church of God, 825 N. 7th St., Lebanon. A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park.
The family strongly encourages that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to River of Life Church of God.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019