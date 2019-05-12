|
Elizabeth L. Hamilton
Myerstown - Elizabeth Jean Light Hamilton, 96, passed away at Stone Ridge Village in Myerstown on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Elizabeth was born on August 9, 1922, in Lebanon, the daughter of Arville Gelbach Light and Dora Mae (Brough) Light. She was the wife of Millard Filmore Hamilton who preceded her in death in 2012 after 67 years of marriage. She is survived by two sons, Henry Light Hamilton (wife Bonita) of Columbia, South Carolina, and Thomas Millard Hamilton (Lisa) of Beavercreek, Ohio; six grandchildren, John Daniel Hamilton (Heather) of Rainbow City, Alabama, Lydia Grace Graves (Eric) of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Rachel Elizabeth Wing (Jason) of Dayton, Ohio, Abigail Ruth McKinley (Joseph) of North Augusta, South Carolina, Michael Thomas Hamilton (Maggie) of Xenia, Ohio, and Rebecca Joy Hartke (Timothy) of Kettering, Ohio; a niece, Anne Elizabeth (Light) Hoke of Columbus, Ohio; and a nephew, Richard Stanley Light, also of Columbus. Preceding her in death was a daughter, Elizabeth Jean (Hamilton) Polkowski (Alan) of Emmaus, Pennsylvania.
Elizabeth is also survived by 24 great-grandchildren: Elijah Millard Graves of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; Reagan Elizabeth Wing of Dayton, Ohio; Isabella Jean McKinley of North Augusta, South Carolina; Gideon Justus Wing of Dayton; Haven Elizabeth Graves of Goodlettsville; Jonah Michael Hamilton of Xenia, Ohio; Miles Boaz McKinley of North Augusta; Polly Jane Graves of Goodlettsville; Nora Elizabeth Hamilton of Rainbow City, Alabama; Jonathan Rock Wing of Dayton; Jennifer Annie Hamilton of Xenia; Moses Bennett Graves of Goodlettsville; Sawyer David McKinley of North Augusta; Henry Wayne Hamilton of Rainbow City; Liberty Joy Wing of Dayton; Elizabeth Jean Hamilton of Xenia; Lucy Mae Graves of Goodlettsville; Charles Simeon McKinley of North Augusta; Caleb Daniel Hamilton of Rainbow City; Nolan Timothy Hartke of Kettering, Ohio; Thomas Christopher Hamilton of Xenia; Benjamin Thomas Hamilton of Rainbow City; Caden Gregory Hartke of Kettering; and an unborn baby expected by the Graves of Goodlettsville in August.
Elizabeth is warmly remembered as a kind, supportive and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She never put herself first. An entertaining conversationalist, her children and grandchildren enjoyed her fun-loving stories revolving around rich family history and unusual family events. Her kindnesses, poetry, antics, wonderful cooking, oft-requested memories and propensity for shenanigans knit the family together through the years.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Lebanon High School, class of 1940, and Lebanon Valley College, class of 1944. At LVC she earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology-Chemistry. While a student there she was a member of the Biology, Chemistry, and French Clubs, as well as the Clionian Literary Society. After graduation she volunteered in the hematology lab at Indiantown Gap and served as a Receptionist at the Lebanon Sanatorium, now the Hyman S. Kaplan Medical Pavilion.
Elizabeth and Millard dated during high school. After World War II, Millard returned to Lebanon, and the couple was soon married at Salem United Brethren Church on August 25, 1945, by the Rev. Dr. Clyde A. Lynch, president of Lebanon Valley College. After establishing their first home in Lebanon, then in both Rome and Utica, New York, they returned to Lebanon before moving in 1957 to Silver Spring, Maryland, where they raised their three children and two dogs. In 1981 they moved to Macungie before returning to Lebanon County in 1991 to reside in Myerstown.
Elizabeth especially enjoyed the beach, travel, and American history. She and Millard visited the most significant historical sites in 49 states, vacationing in most, and camping in several. She collected antiques and remained interested in numismatics and deltiology. She also enjoyed theater and music. During her residence at Stone Ridge Village, Elizabeth made many dear friends who remained close to her until her death.
Elizabeth was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church in Myerstown, the Historic Preservation Trust of Lebanon County, the Lebanon County Historical Society, the General Federation of Women's Clubs, the LVC Carmean Society, and the LVC Alumni Association. An eighth generation direct descendant of Johannes Licht, Indian fighter and founding settler of Lebanon, she was also a member of the Friends of Light's Fort.
"Hon," as she was affectionately known by her relatives and friends, may be remembered as a drum majorette for three years at Lebanon High School and four years at Lebanon Valley College.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 West Washington Avenue, Myerstown, with the Rev. Dr. Robert W. Wallace, Jr. officiating. Viewing will precede the funeral at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Grose Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 12, 2019