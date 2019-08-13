|
Elizabeth "Betz" Marguerite Moyer
New Tripoli - Elizabeth "Betz" Marguerite Moyer, 96, formerly of Schaefferstown, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Cornerstone Living in New Tripoli, PA. She was the wife of the late Franklin Grant Moyer who died in 2014. She was born in Lebanon on January 6, 1923, a daughter of the late Charles and Laura Smith Hartman. Betz was employed at RCA in Lancaster and Binner's Associates in Schaefferstown. She was an avid golfer and skier, a charter member of both the Heidelberg Sportsman Club, Lancaster Ski Club and a former member of the Overlook Golf Club in Lancaster. She is survived by son, Scott F. Moyer and wife Donna; grandchildren, Jennifer S. Haas, Amora Cook and husband Justin Bord, Zachary Cook and wife Kendra, Gregory S. Moyer and wife Keely McGeehan, Averee Shaw and husband Adam, Grant Moyer and wife Hannah Gordon; eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brother, Rudolph Hartman; sisters, Josephine Ream and Marguerite "Mick" Gockley and a great granddaughter. Graveside service and interment will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 am in Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019