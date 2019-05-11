Services
Viewing
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Living Waters Chapel
1900 Jay St
Lebanon, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Living Waters Chapel
1900 Jay St
Lebanon, PA
Elizabeth Rose Beard Obituary
Elizabeth Rose Beard

Lebanon - Elizabeth Rose Beard, 91 of Lebanon, passed away in WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born in Lebanon on April 16, 1928. Elizabeth was the wife of the late Ralph R. Beard Sr. who passed December 21, 1993. Mrs. Beard had been employed by the Daily News placing inserts for the paper. She enjoyed spending time with her family, caring for her pets "Oz", "Loner" and beloved late cat "Mac", doing arts and crafts and crossword puzzles, collecting Barbie's, playing Parcheesi and Bingo with friends and family. She attended Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Lebanon. Surviving are her children: Ralph R. Jr, husband of Cheryl Beard; Sharon Meyer; Linda Powell; Jacqueline Cassidy; Jo Ann Beard; Bruce Beard; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren and extended Miller family. Elizabeth was predeceased by her sons: George Beard III and Michael Beard Sr. A funeral service will be held in Living Waters Chapel 1900 Jay St, Lebanon, PA, 17046 on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Covenant Greenwood Cemetery, Lebanon. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 11, 2019
